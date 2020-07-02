AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Morning Knicks 7/2: Ewing Endorses Thibs, Second Round Targets, and More

Chris Molicki

-Some people may be confused as to why Patrick Ewing is not one of the many candidates the Knicks are interviewing for their head coaching position. Ewing is still the head coach of Georgetown, so he could be perfectly happy there, but he did comment on the coaching search on SiriusXM NBA Radio. Ewing thinks that the current favorite, Tom Thibodeau, would be a "great candidate for the job." You can read more about Ewing's comments from Forbes's Adam Zagoria. 

Before Thibodeau was head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, he started his NBA career as a Timberwolves' assistant under Bill Musselman, his first mentor. Perhaps history repeats itself and Thibodeau, a former Knicks' assistant under Jeff Van Gundy, becomes the next head coach of the Knicks. Marc Berman of The New York Post wrote a detailed article about Thibodeau's time with Musselman and just how much he learned from the Cavaliers' and Timberwolves' head coach. The piece includes great quotes about Thibodeau from Van Gundy, as well as Musselman's son Eric who spent plenty of time in the NBA and is the current head coach at Arkansas. 

-It's easy to focus on the two first-round picks the Knicks have in the 2020 NBA Draft, but an early second round pick shouldn't be forgotten about. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov tried to find some underrated names the Knicks could target with pick 38, and one player stuck out to him: Mason Jones. The Arkansas' guard is a solid shooter, but Vorkunov likes him because he has an incredible knack at getting to the rim. If Jones leans on that special skill and can improve the rest of his game, perhaps he's worth a flier from Leon Rose.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morning Knicks 7/1: Knicks Offseason Programs Still Unclear, the Case for Kenny Atkinson, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, July 1.

Chris Molicki

How Empty Stadiums Could Influence Referee Decision-Making

Howard Megdal

Why The Knicks Should Capitalize On The Nets' Mistake

Why Kenny Atkinson should be the next Knicks head coach

Lauren Russell

Morning Knicks 6/30: Knicks Interview Myles Powell, Early Returns on Leon Rose, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, June 30

Chris Molicki

WATCH: How Danilo Gallinari's Return Would Fit Knicks

It's been reported that the Knicks are looking for a big man who can shoot. Kris Pursiainen takes a look at some of the options Leon Rose will have to choose from here

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks News: Myles Powell on New York's Radar

The Knicks recently interviewed Myles Powell, the best local college player from this past season who could give them something they're desperately missing.

Jonathan Macri

Morning Knicks 6/29: NBA Releases Schedule, Knicks Could Play in Games, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, June 29.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of June 26)

knicks news: Checking in with the Knicks via Social Media

Lauren Russell

Knicks Prospect Breakdown: Aaron Nesmith

Read about how Aaron Nesmith, the sharpshooter from Vanderbilt, might fit on the New York Knicks:

Kris Pursiainen

Excitement Abound

It's great that the Knicks suddenly have a lot of buzzy names attached to their coaching search...as long as they temper their expectations.

Jonathan Macri