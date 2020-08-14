SI.com
Morning Knicks 8/14: Payne's Kentucky Ties, Knicks' Rooting Interest, and More

Chris Molicki

-Kenny Payne may bring more Kentucky blood to New York. With Payne's ties to the Wildcats, it wouldn't be a shocker to see the Knicks target more Kentucky players. One current prospect that Payne has already raved about is Tyrese Maxey. Marc Berman of The New York Post previously spoke with Payne about the value Maxey could bring to a team, and the guard could very well be available when the Knicks make their lottery selection.

-As Knicks fans continue to watch the NBA bubble with the playoffs about to start, the one player I'm keeping my eye on is OG Anunoby. The Raptor wing is a stout defender with the physical ability to match up with the league's best. Anunoby is a knockdown three-point shooter as well. I wrote about why Anunoby is the player to watch for Knicks fans, and how the stars could align for the former Hoosier to make his way to New York and anchor the team's perimeter defense.

-In the latest episode of The Putback, SNY's Ian Begley discussed topics regarding current and possibly future young Knick players. Prospect analyst Rashad Phillips joined the show to talk about LaMelo Ball and why the Knicks "need" the flashy point guard. Begley also discussed Mitchell Robinson's three-point shot with trainer Shawn Farmer. The guest feels the big man's perimeter game might actually be coming along.

-Today's Clippers-Thunder game holds some meaning for the Knicks. As our own Jonathan Macri pointed out on Twitter, if the Clippers lose, there will be a coin flip for the 26th and 27th picks. If the Clippers win the toss, the Knicks will get their pick at 27th. If they lose, New York gets to pick at 26th. It's not a monumental moment, but at least Knicks fans have something to root for.

Keeping an Eye on OG Anunoby

The Raptors' wing would be the perfect 3&D player to fit in with the Knicks.

Chris Molicki

Adam Silver Opens Up About the NBA Bubble: 'It’s Better Than What We H

https://www.si.com/nba/2020/08/13/adam-silver-nba-bubble-coronavirus-social-justice-future

Howard Megdal

Morning Knicks 8/13: John Calipari Pumps Up Kenny Payne, Knox Works Out With Durant, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, August 13.

Chris Molicki

Five Questions on the Knicks Hiring of Kenny Payne

New York continues to upgrade its off-court profile, nabbing perhaps the top assistant coach in all of college basketball. Here are the top five questions about what Kenny Payne brings to the Knicks.

Jonathan Macri

Morning Knicks 8/12: Knicks Hire Kenny Payne to Be Assistant Coach, DSJ's Future, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, August 12.

Chris Molicki

OFFICIAL: Knicks Hire Kenny Payne as an Assistant Coach

Leon Rose has made the first official addition to Tom Thibodeau's previously "empty" coaching staff in the Associate Head Coach of the University of Kentucky, Kenny Payne. Read more about the move here

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 8/11: Virtual Draft Lottery Set for August 20, Targeting Marcus Smart, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, August 11.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Bubble Player to Watch: Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart might be the heart and soul of the Celtics, but there's reason to think he could be had this offseason for the right price. If so, the Knicks would be wise to pounce.

Jonathan Macri

by

93til_infinity

Morning Knicks 8/10: Kenny Payne Considering Assistant Position, Delete 8 Bubble Update, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, August 10.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of August 7)

knicks news: Catching up with the New York Knicks via social media

Lauren Russell