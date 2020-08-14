Morning Knicks 8/14: Payne's Kentucky Ties, Knicks' Rooting Interest, and More

-Kenny Payne may bring more Kentucky blood to New York. With Payne's ties to the Wildcats, it wouldn't be a shocker to see the Knicks target more Kentucky players. One current prospect that Payne has already raved about is Tyrese Maxey. Marc Berman of The New York Post previously spoke with Payne about the value Maxey could bring to a team, and the guard could very well be available when the Knicks make their lottery selection.

-As Knicks fans continue to watch the NBA bubble with the playoffs about to start, the one player I'm keeping my eye on is OG Anunoby. The Raptor wing is a stout defender with the physical ability to match up with the league's best. Anunoby is a knockdown three-point shooter as well. I wrote about why Anunoby is the player to watch for Knicks fans, and how the stars could align for the former Hoosier to make his way to New York and anchor the team's perimeter defense.

-In the latest episode of The Putback, SNY's Ian Begley discussed topics regarding current and possibly future young Knick players. Prospect analyst Rashad Phillips joined the show to talk about LaMelo Ball and why the Knicks "need" the flashy point guard. Begley also discussed Mitchell Robinson's three-point shot with trainer Shawn Farmer. The guest feels the big man's perimeter game might actually be coming along.

-Today's Clippers-Thunder game holds some meaning for the Knicks. As our own Jonathan Macri pointed out on Twitter, if the Clippers lose, there will be a coin flip for the 26th and 27th picks. If the Clippers win the toss, the Knicks will get their pick at 27th. If they lose, New York gets to pick at 26th. It's not a monumental moment, but at least Knicks fans have something to root for.