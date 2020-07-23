AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Morning Knicks 7/23: Potential Knicks' Free Agent Targets, Sabrina Ionescu's Rise, and More

Chris Molicki

-The summer of 2016 was one to forget for Knicks fans, but it's one I'll always remember. I wrote about my most memorable Knicks' free agency moment, which was the franchise signing Joakim Noah to an absurd contract. The move was paired with an unnecessary trade for Derrick Rose. Some people thought the Knicks were a surefire playoff team after this, but I knew better. Noah and Rose would have terrible tenures in New York, and the team is still not competitive to this day. Fun fact: Noah suited up for the Clippers in their scrimmage yesterday, as the Knicks paid him more than $6 million to not play for them this season.

-The Knicks could theoretically have their pick of the litter in 2020 free agency, with a weak class, some teams without cap space, and COVID-19 restrictions. Who is Leon Rose targeting? SNY's Ian Begley has some answers in his latest mailbag.  Begley highlighted a few players that the Knicks' front office could be interested. He also answered questions on who's to blame for the Kristaps Porzingis trade, if the Knicks could trade up in the draft, what kind of player fits best next to Mitchell Robinson and R.J. Barrett, and more.

-With the WNBA season close to tipping off, Liberty fans have to be excited to see their star rookie, Sabrina Ionescu in action. The former Oregon Duck has become a sensation without playing a WNBA game, and it comes as no surprise from those who know her. The Athletic's Chantel Jennings wrote an awesome piece about how a buzzer beater against California during her freshman season kickstarted a phenomenal college career, one that will continue to gain accolades in the pros. You can read the article about Ionescu as her debut with the Liberty grows near.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Free Agency to Forget: The Cap Crazy Summer of 2016

The acquisitions of Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose were touted as big-time moves but were doomed from the start.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 7/22: Kenny Atkinson Interviews Again, Knicks Expected to Hire One Candidate as Assistant, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, July 22.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 7/21: Mitchell Robinson Expanding His Game, Thibodeau's Defensive Style, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, July 21.

Chris Molicki

The gift of Instagram Mitchell Robinson

What do the added skills, shared on social media, mean for the Knicks?

David Vertsberger

Morning Knicks 7/20: Robinson's Field Goal Record Not Set Yet, Thibodeau Watching Knicks' Game Film, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, July 20.

Chris Molicki

A Knicks Guide to the NBA Draft's Point Guards: Lottery Edition

Read what the Knicks should think about the top point guards in the 2020 NBA Draft here

Kris Pursiainen

Can Tom Thibodeau Adjust?

A deep dive into the numbers of his coaching career reveals plenty of reasons to worry, but ultimately gives a sign of hope.

Jonathan Macri

WATCH: Kris Pursiainen's Knicks Draft Board

This year's draft class may not be the strongest, but it doesn't mean the Knicks don't still have an incredibly tough decision to make in terms of how they'll navigate the lottery. See the draft's top prospects ranked for Leon Rose & Co. here.

Kris Pursiainen

Young New York Liberty Squad Is Ready for WNBA Season

The Liberty rookie-filled roster is ready to go

Lauren Russell

Keep or Cut: Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton has a second-year contract option with the Knicks for 2020-21. The team would be wise not to pick that up, writes Alex Wolfe.

Alex Wolfe