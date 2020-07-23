Morning Knicks 7/23: Potential Knicks' Free Agent Targets, Sabrina Ionescu's Rise, and More

-The summer of 2016 was one to forget for Knicks fans, but it's one I'll always remember. I wrote about my most memorable Knicks' free agency moment, which was the franchise signing Joakim Noah to an absurd contract. The move was paired with an unnecessary trade for Derrick Rose. Some people thought the Knicks were a surefire playoff team after this, but I knew better. Noah and Rose would have terrible tenures in New York, and the team is still not competitive to this day. Fun fact: Noah suited up for the Clippers in their scrimmage yesterday, as the Knicks paid him more than $6 million to not play for them this season.

-The Knicks could theoretically have their pick of the litter in 2020 free agency, with a weak class, some teams without cap space, and COVID-19 restrictions. Who is Leon Rose targeting? SNY's Ian Begley has some answers in his latest mailbag. Begley highlighted a few players that the Knicks' front office could be interested. He also answered questions on who's to blame for the Kristaps Porzingis trade, if the Knicks could trade up in the draft, what kind of player fits best next to Mitchell Robinson and R.J. Barrett, and more.

-With the WNBA season close to tipping off, Liberty fans have to be excited to see their star rookie, Sabrina Ionescu in action. The former Oregon Duck has become a sensation without playing a WNBA game, and it comes as no surprise from those who know her. The Athletic's Chantel Jennings wrote an awesome piece about how a buzzer beater against California during her freshman season kickstarted a phenomenal college career, one that will continue to gain accolades in the pros. You can read the article about Ionescu as her debut with the Liberty grows near.