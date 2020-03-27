Knicks Daily Roundup 3/27: Rose Impressed With Miller, Knicks Mock Draft, and More

-Despite some decent success as Knicks head coach, many thought Mike Miller was not long for the job. The team improved from what they were under David Fizdale, but it was assumed that president Leon Rose would want to bring in his own coach. Perhaps everyone counted Miller out too soon.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Rose has been impressed with Miller during the short time their Knicks tenures have overlapped. While the vote of confidence does not guarantee anything for Miller, it does show he'll be in consideration. It would be wise of Rose not to rule him out just yet, especially if the aren't any home run candidates available.

-The Knicks have a large range of NBA Draft possibilities. The team will have a lottery pick, as well as the 27th and 38th overall picks, which is significant draft capital. The writers of Knicks SI are going to take you through every scenario, as we will all run the draft through a simulator and mock the Knicks' three picks based on what options are available.

First up is Kris Pursiainen, who's done extensive scouting for this draft class. Kris did his best to toe the line between drafting the best talent available and focusing on the Knicks' desperate deficiency of shooting. You can check out his mock draft here.

-There's no better time to take a stroll down memory lane to pay homage to some classic Knicks games, and our own David Vertsberger wrote about one of Nate Robinson's greatest games for New York. The point guard was a fan favorite among Knicks supporters, and some may remember the game when he dropped 41 points out of nowhere in a comeback win.

-In the next piece in Marc Berman of The New York Post's series, he takes a look at Damyean Dotson and why the upcoming free agent may not be back in blue and orange. Dotson has shown the ability to play winning basketball when he's gotten the chance due to his defensive prowess and long range shooting, but he rode the bench toward the end of the (now suspended) season, raising questions about his future.

The following article in the series is about veteran Wayne Ellington. Berman wrote about what Ellington meant to the team off the court, as his on-court impact never materialized consistently. The journeyman is a sharpshooter that does space the floor well, something the Knicks crave. The question is, how much is that skill alone worth?

-Add Patrick Ewing to the group that can't wait for the James Dolan-Charles Oakley feud to be over. Ewing went on ESPN Radio and said the two need to squash their beef. The feud certainly doesn't help the public image of the Knicks, and many would agree with Ewing's sentiments. He even gave Oakley (who recently criticized him) some compliments about when they played together.

-The Knicks are giving season ticket holders a grace period due to the coronavirus crisis. The renewal process for 2020-2021 season ticket holders will be delayed until a time that there is more certainty for people to make decisions. There's also a plan in place for these ticket holders' remaining 2019-2020 season tickets.