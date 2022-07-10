Not 'Untouchable'? Utah Jazz Reveal Latest on Knicks Trade Target Donovan Mitchell

“Change is inevitable in the NBA. I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of what we’re trying to do.''

The Utah Jazz’s decision to move from with Rudy Gobert in that blockbuster deal with the Timberwolves causes many observers to wonder if there is another big-name shoe - Donovan Mitchell - to drop.

As the New York Knicks continue to ponder whether Big Apple native Mitchell might like to force his way home, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik offered a look at what Utah might be thinking.

Is the three-time All-Star “untouchable” in terms of being traded?

Not exactly.

“Change is inevitable in the NBA. I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of what we’re trying to do,” he said, per ESPN. “Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn’t sit here and say anybody is (untouchable).''

So ... the Jazz might trade him?

"We’re trying to build a championship team, but there’s no intent there (to trade Mitchell), at all.”

If an NBA fan and a Knicks fan comes away from those comments with a mixed bag of impressions? Join the club.

The three-time All-Star Gobert netted the Jazz a bonanza in future picks. That's one way to rebuild a program. What would Mitchell bring in trade vs. how would Mitchell respond to being a centerpiece of a rebuild?

That's the other thing Utah must ponder here.

Mitchell, 25, would bring with him the remaining four years and $135 million of his current contract. He would also bring his 2021-22 numbers, as he averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game, helping the Jazz finished the year 49–33 and with a playoff berth.

What does Utah really want? What does Mitchell really want? The Knicks, and the rest of the NBA, await the answers.