Reddish, acquired by the Knicks in January, is setting the stage for a New York comeback.

The Cam Reddish comeback tour is unofficially underway.

Per the New York Post, Reddish is one of several younger metropolitan veterans who have ventured to the New York Knicks' training facility in Tarrytown to start basketball activities in preparation for the 2022-23 season. Marc Berman's report also includes Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley, Jericho Sims, and Obi Toppin.

The headliner is Reddish, who came to Manhattan in a January trade with the Atlanta Hawks, a deal that sent 2018 first-round pick Kevin Knox south. He appeared in only 15 games with the Knicks before his season ended prematurely thanks to an AC joint injury suffered in a March contest against Sacramento.

Reddish proved polarizing in New York: management appeared to have high hopes for the 22-year-old's future but he struggled to find minutes to head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation. The Duke alum previously worked on an Elite Eight effort with Knicks building block RJ Barrett in Durham shortly before they (as well as top pick Zion Williamson) were chosen within the first 10 picks of the 2019 draft.

Though Reddish has averaged double-figures in scoring in each of his three NBA seasons, injuries have partly prevented him from making a true professional impact. Even before he made his New York debut, Reddish had been dealing with an ankle issue that limited him to only 49 games between the Knicks and Hawks. Reddish's career-best in games played is 58 in his rookie season.

ESPN's Seth Greenberg, advocating for the Knicks to select Baylor's Jeremy Sochan as a combo forward in the coming draft, forebodingly referred to Reddish as "the ultimate tease" to Berman.

“He seduces you with the things he does,’’ Greenberg said. “But he doesn’t do those things on a consistent basis. He should be a really good defender but he’s not consistent. He looks like he should be a god shotmaker but doesn’t shoot with consistency. He doesn’t play through contact the way you’d like to see him play through contact. Those are the ‘ifs’ in his game."

Reddish is slated to become a restricted free agent in 2023.