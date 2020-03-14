The Week in Knicks Kicks: Part 2, Pre-Hiatus Edition

I'm back for another week in Knicks Kicks. This has been a crazy week in not just the basketball world, not just the sports world, but the whole entire world. This coronavirus is scary stuff. As you all know the NBA season is suspended so this will probably be the last Knicks Kicks for a while. But, without further ado, let's see what the New York Knicks had on th feet this week.

RJ Barett

You couldn't miss RJ Barrett's kicks Friday night when the Knicks took on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The rookie wore the Puma x FASHION GEEK Sky Modern sneaker in what appears to be a bright orange, but the Puma website officially has this colorway listed as "High Risk Red". So maybe this is a new shade of red, but no matter what color you want to call these shoes there is no denying they are BRIGHT. Barrett has been wearing this silhouette a lot lately but in the more modest white and navy colorway.

Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis took the floor vs the Thunder in the Nike Zoom Freak 1's. These appear to be a custom colorway with the Knicks orange, blue, and white.

Kevin Knox

Kevin Knox had some fire on his feet this week. Tuesday vs the Wizards Knox wore Puma's All-Star game shoe, the Puma Uproar Hybrid Court ASG Fade. But, before that on International Women's Day, he rocked my favorite kicks of the week. It appears he wore some custom or player edition Puma Sky Moderns for International Women's Day. I love the details on the shoe.