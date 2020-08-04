AllKnicks
Morning Knicks 8/4: Reflecting on the Fizdale Era, Steve Stoute Speaks, and More

Chris Molicki

-Knicks fans are desperate for success under Tom Thibodeau. While the team has struggled for decades, part of this desire is due to the failed experiment under their previous head coach, David Fizdale. There was plenty of excitement around the Fizdale hiring, but it certainly did not go as planned. Our own Lauren Russell wrote about the Fizdale era and how Thibodeau can avoid repeating his mistakes.

-Leon Rose is the main figure in the Knicks' front office and William Wesley is his righthand man. Yesterday, the third musketeer of the group, Steve Stoute went on The Breakfast Club and spoke about the Knicks, among many other things. The branding consultant flubbed his first public appearance, going on First Take back in February and saying the Knicks would be bringing in a new head coach. Whether it was an assumption by Stoute or tipping the Knicks' hand, the move was not a good look. That being said, Stoute will still have a role in the Knicks' front office, so anything he says about the Knicks is interesting, and this interview is no different.

-With the NBA trying to plan practices and scrimmages for the teams left out of the NBA restart, the Knicks have been a little hesitant on the matter. While the concerns are justified, there are absolutely things that the team could benefit from if these offseason activities become available. Dylan Burd of The Knicks Wall wrote about the top benefits of a Delete 8 get-together, with a heavy emphasis on developing the Knicks' young players.

