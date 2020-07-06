AllKnicks
WATCH: Why the Knicks Should Wait to Try and Trade for Devin Booker

Kris Pursiainen

I think he’ll do unbelievable. One of the most genuine guys I know. One of the most honest guys I know. So I’m happy for him in his new position. I think the Knicks are in really good hands.’’ 

Phoenix Suns all-star Devin Booker had nothing but praise for his former agent Leon Rose when asked for his thoughts on Rose's new job as the President of Basketball Operations of the New York Knicks. Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote on Saturday morning that "the player to watch out for most" in regards to which star player Rose might look to bring to the Big Apple is Booker himself, citing Booker's relationship with Rose and William Wesley as a leading reason for this. 

Booker recently signed a five-year, $158 million extension with the Suns, meaning that he won't hit the market as an unrestricted free agent until 2024. However, this extension may have been signed as a means of maximizing his annual salary - and might not be demonstrative of a true desire to stay and build in Phoenix. I doubt that the Suns will make Booker outwardly available via trade at any point in his current contract, but the Knicks have more young players and draft capital now than they have in years. The question remains, if the Knicks can put together an offer substantial enough to pry Booker away from Phoenix, should they? 

Watch a video breakdown of the situation and whether or not Leon Rose should be dialing up James Jones, Suns general manager, at the top of the page.

Morning Knicks 7/6: Dreams of Devin Booker, 3&D Draft Prospects, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, July 6.

Chris Molicki

Why the Knicks Should Hope Saddiq Bey Falls in the Draft

Read about the sophomore wing from Villanova and what he might be able to bring to New York here

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of July 3rd)

Checking in with the New York Knicks via their social media posts

Lauren Russell

Knicks Prospect Breakdown: Josh Green

Read about what the wing from Arizona might be able to bring to the New York Knicks here

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 7/3: NBA Wants Bubble for Non Playoff Teams, Knicks Considering Not Participating, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, July 3.

Chris Molicki

MSG Networks Announces Upcoming "Patrick Ewing Week"

Read about the week of programming planned by MSG Networks to feature the Hall of Fame career of Patrick Ewing here

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks May Be Among Teams to Opt Out of Second NBA Bubble

The NBA is tentatively moving forward with a second bubble in Chicago for the eight non-Orlando teams, but New York may be among those who sit it out.

Jonathan Macri

Knicks News: Could Killian Hayes Drop in the Draft?

A recent interview with Killian Hayes' agent suggests the Knicks may be in a better position than they thought when it comes to getting lucky on draft night.

Jonathan Macri

Morning Knicks 7/2: Ewing Endorses Thibs, Second Round Targets, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, July 2.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 7/1: Knicks Offseason Programs Still Unclear, the Case for Kenny Atkinson, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, July 1.

Chris Molicki