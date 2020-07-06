WATCH: Why the Knicks Should Wait to Try and Trade for Devin Booker

“I think he’ll do unbelievable. One of the most genuine guys I know. One of the most honest guys I know. So I’m happy for him in his new position. I think the Knicks are in really good hands.’’

Phoenix Suns all-star Devin Booker had nothing but praise for his former agent Leon Rose when asked for his thoughts on Rose's new job as the President of Basketball Operations of the New York Knicks. Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote on Saturday morning that "the player to watch out for most" in regards to which star player Rose might look to bring to the Big Apple is Booker himself, citing Booker's relationship with Rose and William Wesley as a leading reason for this.

Booker recently signed a five-year, $158 million extension with the Suns, meaning that he won't hit the market as an unrestricted free agent until 2024. However, this extension may have been signed as a means of maximizing his annual salary - and might not be demonstrative of a true desire to stay and build in Phoenix. I doubt that the Suns will make Booker outwardly available via trade at any point in his current contract, but the Knicks have more young players and draft capital now than they have in years. The question remains, if the Knicks can put together an offer substantial enough to pry Booker away from Phoenix, should they?

Watch a video breakdown of the situation and whether or not Leon Rose should be dialing up James Jones, Suns general manager, at the top of the page.