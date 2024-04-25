All Lakers Expert Predictions For Critical Game 3 vs Denver
When the Nuggets and Lakers tip off tonight, it will be the single most important game of the Lakers season. Down 0-2 in the series, a loss here tonight will almost certainly spell the end of any hopes that Los Angeles has.
However, if the Lakers were to manage to get a win, it could change the entire trajectory of the series. Los Angeles has now lost ten straight games to the Nuggets so getting the monkey off their backs would do them some good.
In terms of pure talent, the two teams seem even. However, it's been late-game execution that has once again doomed this Lakers team. Their inconsistency from the season has bled over into the playoffs and they are now fighting for their lives.
Here are a few questions about how the Lakers can grab this game and get back into the series:
1. Will the heartbreaking loss of game two affect this team?
While the game two loss was awful to watch, it must have been worse for the players. They came so close to stealing a game in Denver, which would have gone a long way in this series.
But this team is full of players who have shown mental toughness throughout their careers, including star LeBron James. He has been part of some extremely tough losses in his career and will make sure his guys are ready to go.
With the next two games being in Los Angeles, the Lakers will need to protect their home court, much like the Nuggets did. If the Lakers can get the win tonight, it puts pressure on Denver to go up 3-1 and would give the team confidence in knowing that they can actually beat them.
Game two needs to be put in the rearview mirror at this point, giving them a clear head for this crucial contest later on.
2. Which version of D'Angelo Russell will show up?
Game one was brutal for Russell, much like the entire Western Conference Finals a year ago. But in game two, he was the Russell that we have all seen this year. Los Angeles needs the latter if they want to take down the Nuggets.
Russell may be the biggest X-factor in this series, giving them a boost around James and Anthony Davis. If he can play at a high level, the Lakers have to like their chances to win this game. But it will take a total team effort as well. It won't be easy but the Lakers have shown that the Nuggets are, in fact, beatable this season.
