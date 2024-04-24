Anthony Davis Claims Lakers "Don't Know What We're Doing" After 10th Straight Denver Defeat
Once the final buzzer sounded in game two of the Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, a familiar feeling was sent through the team. A buzzer-beating loss after holding a 20-point lead in the second half stings but the Lakers did it to themselves.
All year, they have been the basketball team version of a roller coaster, having major ups and downs. But this time, it felt different. They had lost nine straight to Denver but were finally going to break the curse and head back to Los Angeles tied at one game apiece.
However, heartbreak ensued and the Lakers were left to pick up the pieces. After the game star big man Anthony Davis gave an interesting answer to what happened, seemingly to take a minor shot at his head coach Darvin Ham.
"We have stretches where we don’t know what we’re doing on both ends of the floor.”
Throughout the entire year, players have been taking minor shots at Ham in post-game interviews and this was the latest. While Davis didn't call Ham out by his name, it's on the coaching staff to get players into position throughout games.
In the second half, the Lakers looked discombobulated and tired. They dominated Denver in the first half but the altitude in the Rocky Mountains may have wanned on them.
The coaching staff should have put the players in a better place for success, especially when the Nuggets started making their run. The loss isn't completely on the coaches but they do take some blame.
Davis went silent in the second half of the game, something that has happened far too often over time. If the Lakers want any chance to come back in this series, they will need better execution for all 48 minutes from everyone, including Ham, otherwise, their series will be over before they know it.
More Lakers: Lakers News: Nikola Jokic Puts Up Historic Stat Line Vs LA