Lakers News: Darvin Ham Gets Dubious Vote Of No Confidence From Rival Players
Entering the NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers were seen by many as one of the favorites in the Western Conference. After a run to the Western Conference Finals a year ago, the team decided to value continuity over the offseason, bringing back a very similar group.
However, as the year went on, it became apparent that the decision may have not been the best move. But even more apparent was that head coach Darvin Ham had regressed to the point of players making sneaky comments after games and fans wanting him to be fired.
Ham has been under fire all year long, even with the team reaching the playoffs. It seems that he has lost the locker room at times but there have been reports that he will be back next season no matter what happens in the postseason.
In an anonymous player poll done by The Athletic, Ham was voted as one of the most likely coaches in the league that players don't want to play for. He came in fourth, right behind Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks, Monty Williams of the Detroit Pistons and Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks.
It's a little shocking that Ham is already toward the top of the list in just his second season as a head coach but shows what players think of him. The Lakers have won many of their games in spite of Ham, something that typically doesn't translate to winning titles.
His inability to make in-game adjustments has been apparent early on in the team's playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. While the front office is a fan of his, the players seemingly are not. If the Lakers are series about winning, they may want to take a long look at Ham after the season, if the team falls short of their title goal once again.
