Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Future Apparently Determined Regardless Of Playoff Outcome
It seems that the Los Angeles Lakers will not make any drastic changes to their coaching staff, regardless of how this first-round matchup ends in the playoffs.
According to Anthony Irwin, a Lakers insider from Lakers Daily, Darvin Ham's job security is as safe as it can be. Irwin shared via X earlier on Monday.
Fans worldwide have complained, whined, and begged the Lakers brass to get rid of Ham. Unfortunately, if these reports are accurate, the Lakers fan base will need to deal with him for at least another season.
The 2023-2024 season was yet another frustrating one. Injuries piled on for the purple and gold, and question lineups and decision-making from Ham's front (to put it kindly) ruined what was supposed to be a great regular season. However, Lakers brass, including general manager Rob Pelinka, isn't willing to make the necessary adjustments to put this Lakers team over the top. Granted, some of it has to do with ego, as this would be yet another head coach who has failed under him. The other part of it is the success he'd gotten from Ham. Surprisingly, not all of it is bad; Ham 'did his part' to lead LA to the Western Conference Finals last season after having only a 0.3% chance of making the playoffs at one point. LA currently trails the Denver Nuggets 0-2.
Ham has a 90-74 record in his coaching career. He received his first coaching gig with the Lakers in 2022, and he could finish his contract with LA, which runs for two more seasons after the 2026 season. It may not be ideal for Laker fans, but it is for Pelinka and staff.
