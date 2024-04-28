Do Lakers Have Chance to Win in Denver to Extend Series?
The Los Angeles Lakers staved off elimination on Saturday evening, taking game four from the Denver Nuggets in front of their home crowd. It wasn't an easy win for the team but they did break their 11-game losing streak to Denver.
Now entering into another must-win situation in game five, Los Angeles faces an even tougher test, winning in Denver. The Lakers haven't won there since the regular season finale in 2022, giving them low odds of pulling the upset.
However, the last time these two teams played in Denver, the Lakers did hold a 20-point lead in the second half. Los Angeles proceeded to choke the lead away, ultimately dropping game two of the series.
Through four games, the two teams' talent seems to be relatively even. But late-game execution has been the difference for the squads. For the Lakers to have any chance, they'll need to come out with the same fire as they did in game four.
The team has been incredibly inconsistent throughout the season so their chances remain low to win game five. However. this team has outplayed the Nuggets during different parts of the series. Never say never, even if a miracle is highly unlikely to take place.
