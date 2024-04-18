Lakers News: First Look At LeBron James, Anthony Davis In Team USA Jerseys
While the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their upcoming playoff matchup with the Denver Nuggets, their two stars were given one of the biggest praises any player could ask for. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis were selected to be part of Team USA's summer roster for the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer.
There were rumors that they would be picked but now it's official. The two stars received their jerseys from Team USA recently, making it a reality.
Team USA will feature some of the best players around the NBA this summer including Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, among others. They will be looking to bring home the gold medal once again.
Normally, Team USA is one of the best teams in the world but they have fallen short of goals in recent competitions. The stars in the NBA decided enough was enough so they wanted to take matters into their own hands.
The rest of the world may have some trouble competing with the talent that Team USA will have, simply due to the star power of the team. But these players are willing to do whatever it takes to get Team USA back on top.