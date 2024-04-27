Lakers News: Former 2020 Champ Seemingly Taunts LA After Game 3 Loss
As the Los Angeles Lakers walked off the court following their game three loss, they were met with a familiar feeling similar to last year. The team now finds themselves down 0-3 in their series against the Denver Nuggets, sitting on the brink of an early elimination.
Game three was a rough one for the Lakers as they held a lead in the first half once again. However inconsistent performances from the first half to the second half caused the team to drop the game to Denver.
Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have shown up in the games but they have barely gotten any help from the rest of the supporting cast. This has led to fans becoming frustrated and from the looks of it, the two stars as well.
Former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma took to social media following the game and trolled the Lakers about this fact. He was at the core of frustrations during his time with the team, leading to the Lakers trading him to Washington.
Kuzma knows exactly what the rest of the players are feeling and how frustrated the stars may be at them. While Kuzma wasn't perfect, he did do enough to help the team win the title in 2020.
Los Angeles would love to have someone on the roster like Kuzma right about now. They need their other players to step up, otherwise, they will head into the summer after getting swept for the second straight year.
