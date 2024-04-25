Lakers Bench Has Doomed Them In First Two Games Against Nuggets
Through two games, the Denver Nuggets have thoroughly outplayed the Lakers in the second half. It's been a problem for this team, despite strong starts. Even in game two, when the Lakers held over a 20-point lead in the second half, they still found a way to lose the game.
While nobody is to blame but themselves for their performance, their lack of production from the bench is dooming them. The only bench player to score for the Lakers through the first two games has been forward Taurean Prince and that won't get the job done.
The team's star players have carried them in the games but need just a little help to get over the hump. Guys like point guard Gabe Vincent, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and center Jaxson Hayes have all failed to contribute anything other than running around the court so far.
Vincent may still be working back from his long absence but they still need more from their big free agent signee Dinwiddie was the lone roster move for this team during the season and his lack of contributions has been appalling. Hayes has rarely seen the floor, something that may need to change moving forward.
Whatever the case is, the Lakers need their depth to help the stars out. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis can't beat Denver alone so something needs to give.
As the series heads back to Los Angeles, maybe the comfort of home will bring better fortune. Los Angeles needs an all-hands-on-deck situation in game three, otherwise, their season will likely end much sooner than anyone would have hoped for.
