Lakers Have 'No Room For Error' Against Denver According to LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped game one of their first round series to the Denver Nuggets, marking more shortcomings against the defending champions. After being swept in the Western Conference Finals a year ago, the Lakers proceeded to lose each game this regular season to Denver as well.
It's been a bad matchup for the Lakers but one that they believe they can take on. However, game one showed that even when their stars are playing well, they need others to step up.
Lakers star LeBron James spoke after the fact, saying that the team doesn't have much room for error playing against this Denver team.
“We could have been better. I thought we played some good ball tonight, but we could’ve been better,” James said. “We know ... we just don’t have much room for error versus this Denver team, especially on their home floor. It’s just a team that’s been through everything. Obviously, they’re the defending champions, so you gotta execute, you gotta make shots, you gotta defend. And then you can’t give them extra possession.”
The Nuggets are the defending champions for a reason, they know how to close games well. Teams have to beat them, not the other way around. Denver doesn't beat themselves very often so it's about playing almost perfect basketball all 48-minutes.
Los Angeles played well in the first half but Denver took over in the third quarter. For the Lakers, they will need to make sure they don't have a letdown like this again in game two. The fate of the series and their season rests on it but until they prove they can take down Denver, it's all just a guess.
More Lakers: Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Continues to Struggle vs Denver But 'Excited' to Flip Narrative