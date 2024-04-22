Lakers Injury Report: LA Could Get Back Long-Hurt Key Role Player For Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting some reinforcement by the time they come back to LA for game three. According to The Athletic and The Stadium's Sham Charania, LA's backup big man Christian Wood is planning to return to action this series against the Denver Nuggets.
Wood has been out since February 14th, rehabbing from an arthroscopic knee procedure. He last played the game before the Lakers went into the All-Star break. The season has been up and down for the 28-year-old from UNLV. In 50 games, he's put up 6.9 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 17.4 minutes of action. Now, this doesn't mean the Lakers will steamroll the Nuggets. We're not sure how much shape that Wood is in. Assuming he is in shape, he will significantly help put another body on Nikola Jokic and stretch the floor for the Lakers.
The Lakers will need everything they can get from Wood, plus a miracle if they want to have any chance at winning this series. Los Angeles is down 0-1 after dropping Game 1 on Saturday, 114-103. LA will now look to even the series on Monday.
More Lakers: Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Continues to Struggle vs Denver But 'Excited' to Flip Narrative