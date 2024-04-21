Lakers' LeBron James Seems to Call Out Teammates After Loss to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped game one of their first round playoff series to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, showing some familiar happenings once again. Los Angeles was swept by Denver in the Western Conference Finals a year ago and dropped each game to them during the regular season. But entering this playoff series, the Lakers were confident in themselves, even without proof they could win.
The team went through bouts of inconsistency throughout the season but found a way to pull together down the stretch again. However, playing Denver seems to be an entirely different ballgame for this team.
Star LeBron James played well in game one but couldn't do enough to get his team the win. After the fact, he seemed to take a slight shot at his teammates, possibly a message to step it up over the rest of the series.
“I’ve never played on the championship team and didn’t pay attention to detail,” James said after the loss. “There’s no ifs, ands our buts about it. You have to.”
James has been known for his messages through the media over the course of his career and this could be another one. His co-star Anthony Davis played well also but the rest of the players on the Lakers struggled mightily.
Los Angeles needs their role players to play well if they want any chance against this Nuggets team. The Nuggets thrive off turnovers and poor shot selection, something the Lakers did a little too much in the second half of the game last night. However, Los Angeles has shown the ability to stay close with Denver but now just needs to prove that they can close the job in the final minutes of a contest.
