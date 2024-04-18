Lakers News: Release Date Announced For Fresh Anthony Davis-Produced Film
All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is executing and producing a new movie! Finding Tony will first be viewed during a private screening in Los Angeles on May 9, 2024. The film was previously screened for the first time back in February during the NBA All-Star break.
The following day, May 10, the film will be released on the watch.findingtonyfilm.com website. Finding Tony will cost $9.99 for the standard version, and $14.99 for the deluxe version. The movie will expand to Amazon, Apple TV and other platforms in June, via Blacknews.com.
The film follows a widowed former basketball player who becomes a women's college basketball coach as one of the team's star players helps change his life. Stephen Bishop, David Banner and Rachel Justice are starring in the movie, while Raven Magwood Goodson directed.
The release of the film will notably take place during the NBA playoffs. While Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will have to qualify for the playoffs through the play-in tournament, there is a real chance that the two events could be happening simultaneously if the Lakers manage to advance far enough in the postseason this spring.