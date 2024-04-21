Lakers News: Skip Bayless Skeptical Of LA's Fit With Rumored All-Star Trade Target
While the Los Angeles Lakers continue their playoff run, the summer awaits for their next big move. The hope is that the team can come away with another deep run and maybe even a title but there are upgrades to be made over the offseason.
Los Angeles has been rumored to be looking into bringing another star to town to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, something they've wanted for a long time. The name that has gained the most traction is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who could very well be on the move this summer.
Young would give the Lakers a lethal three-point shooter and a scary pick-and-roll partner for Davis. However, long-time sports analyst and personality Skip Bayless is skeptical of the pairing between these three and cautioned the Lakers.
“What was the biggest mistake LeBron [James] ever made?” Bayless asked. “It was Russell Westbrook. And there’s a lot of Russell Westbrook operating in Trae Young. By the way, Trae – he’s a good guy. He’s a nice guy. He’s fun to be around. So, that’s never an issue. … He’s been six years in this league now. He has led the NBA in total turnovers over those six years by far.”
Bayless's comparison may be fair in terms of the turnovers but Young plays nothing like Westbrook. Westbrook wasn't a shooter and had trouble fitting in around James. With Young, it would likely be an easy transition for the stars.
His range on the court could allow James to get him easy shot attempts and he could help James play more off the ball. No pairing is perfect but Young could really help this team out on offense.
Defensively, he does leave a lot to be desired, however. But the Lakers need to make a big move somewhere to keep up with the rest of the NBA. Getting Young could be one avenue they go down and fans would likely back the move fully.
