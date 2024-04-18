Lakers News: Watch Knicks’ Cringe Alleged 2010 LeBron James Free Agent Pitch Video
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward Lebron James was the hottest free agent in all of sports after the 2009-10 season. Teams were lining up for the then-25-year-old phemon. Although many teams were in line for him, only a few had a realistic shot at acquiring the most coveted free agent in basketball.
One team who had their eye on the then-two-time MVP was the New York Knicks. The Knicks needed a superstar and were ready to take the next step forward. Unfortunately for them, James ended up in Miami, and the rest is history. The Knicks were among the finalists, but we're not sure what went wrong. Well, today might've got our answer.
Sports writer and television host Pablo Torre revealed on his podcast a secret tape of the Knicks recruiting pitch to Lebron at the time.
Take a look at how New York looked to wow The King himself.
The video was reported to be 10 minutes long, and the Knicks went in that direction to wow the most highly coveted free agent. I love The Sopranos more than anyone. However, the Knicks couldn't be serious. Nothing was wrong with the acting of the late great James Gandolfini and Edie Falco; however, that might not have been the right approach.
Who knows, maybe the video was a deal breaker, or perhaps it wasn't.
James eventually left Miami to return to Cleveland in 2014, where he helped the Cavaliers capture their first-ever title in 2016. In the summer of 2018, the Lakers were lucky enough to sign James at the ripe age of 34. In his career as a Laker, James has averaged 26.2 points per game, 6.7 assists, and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 54.3% from the field, the most with any team, and 36.9% from three, the most with any team.
Imagine how different things would have been if New York had landed King James.