Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Downgraded For Game 1 Vs Denver
Will the Los Angeles Lakers be without All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis be available for tonight's matchup against the Denver Nuggets?
Almost certainly, but not without attendant, lingering injuries, apparently.
According to the NBA's latest injury report, both vets have seen their statuses downgraded to probable heading into the evening's matchup, slated to tip off at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC.
Davis is dealing with a sore low back (aren't we all, Anthony Davis, aren't we all), while James continues to manage his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.
Despite these listed issues, one assumes that wild horses couldn't keep either star away from this first round rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals series, during which Denver swept Los Angeles en route to capturing the first title in the Nuggets' history (LA has 17, no big deal).
Four Lakers have already been ruled out, in addition to their three two-way contract signings (who are ineligible). Three of those absences are actually rotation pieces whose lack of availability could hurt LA, although it's hard to expect them to impact things too adversely. Rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino is on the shelf following his recent lumbar disc surgery, while the defense of sidelined forwards Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) could actually be missed. Big man Christian Wood (left knee surgery) remains on the shelf, too.
For Denver, only Vlatkar Canco (among players on the team's 15-man roster) is out as he recuperates from a left knee surgery.
