Can Lakers Even Win One Game Against Denver?
As Jamal Murray's shot went in on Monday evening, the entire Lakers fanbase had the same feeling. It was a feeling of a massive letdown after finally believing that the team would take down the Nuggets in a game.
Los Angeles has now lost ten straight to Denver, something that isn't very easy to do and they have no sign of stopping the streak. However, heading back to Los Angeles for games three and four, maybe the Lakers can grab a game to get back into the series.
But the big question needs to be asked, can the Lakers even take one game from this team? And the answer is that I'm not entirely sure they can.
While the optimist in me believes that the Nuggets have looked beatable so far, the Lakers haven't shown the ability to close out games against them. Against any other team in the league, the Lakers would have won on Monday but they aren't playing any other team. They are playing the Nuggets.
Denver seems to hold a weird hold over the Lakers right now, something that happens to teams during different times throughout history. But the Lakers did show that the Nuggets can be taken down. In fact, I'd even go as far as to say that the Lakers have outplayed the Nuggets in the first two games, except in the final few minutes.
If the Lakers want any hope of not being swept again, game three has to be their game seven. They can't allow Denver to continue this domination of themselves and at some point, pride must get in the way.
This team has too much talent on it to go out being swept again and most fans know that one game can change a series. When the Lakers take the court on Thursday, the clock will be ticking and so will their season.
