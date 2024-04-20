Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Own Goals For Denver Series
While the Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the Western Conference Finals a season ago, point guard D'Angelo Russell dealt with his own issues. He was played off the court early on in the series, leading many to believe that his days with the Lakers were over.
But Russell returned to the team and rather than ducking the criticism, he embraced it. He turned out a very successful season, showing any doubters that he could handle being part of a team like the Lakers. But with the playoffs starting again, Russell now faces a familiar opponent.
With the Lakers having their rematch against the Denver Nuggets, Russell gets his chance for more redemption as well. He knows he didn't play very well last season against them and will be looking to change that narrative.
“Obviously, I do more on the offensive end, but trying to stay valuable on the floor in the guts and crunch of the game,” Russell said. “Trying to be on the floor because I can hold my own, for sure.”
Russell has taken a new approach this season, simply to not care as much. It has allowed him to play more freely, which has resulted in better play on the court.
“I don’t even think like that. I try to think less, try to treat it like it’s the first game of the season, how it was a bunch of hype when we played Denver again,” he said. “My approach was just care less, be free, be a butterfly out there, just float and I’ll find myself in a comfort zone that’s been working for me lately.”
If Russell can continue to play well, he will surely receive a nice pay raise this summer. All he needs to do is show that he can handle the playoff pressure, especially against this opponent. The Lakers need him in this series and Russell needs to redeem himself in the worst way entering into this postseason.
More NBA: LeBron James Weighs In On Lakers-Nuggets Playoff Rematch Narratives