Lakers Injury Report: Darvin Ham Uncertain Of When Critical Defender Will Be Back
The Los Angeles Lakers entered Game 1 of the 2024 NBA playoffs as a depleted team. Yes, most of the Lakers' core players are healthy and available, but some aren't and have yet to be most of the season. One player who fits that bill is the Lakers' defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt. It was an injury-riddled season for Vanderbilt, as he only played in 29 games.
His foot injury has really hindered the 25-year-old, which has kept him out since early February. The injury is more severe than we thought. However, the team keeps it a secret whether or not he will be back for the playoffs.
If you ask head coach Darvin Ham, he, too, won't give any straight answers on the issue.
Ham said earlier this week that Vanderbilt remains 'day-to-day,' whatever that means. The former Kentucky Wildcat last played on February 1 against the Boston Celtics. He helped lead LA to victory that game without the superstar duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
During the regular season, Vando scored 5.2 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals a game on 51.8% shooting from the field. Injuries are a big reason why the Lakers are the seventh seed, and they had to play in yet another play-in tournament to secure a playoff spot.
Although Vando is listed as 'day-to-day,' don't hold your breath on his return. Even if he does come back, he will not be in game shape to make a significant contribution to the team.