Lakers News: Former LA Coach Breaks Down Leadership Differences Between LeBron, Kobe
Los Angeles Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and LeBron James both led their Purple and Gold squads to the promised land along fellow Hall of Fame big men during their respective eras.
Each superstar utilized his own distinctive methodology to guide the club. Current Phoenix Suns assistant coach John Lucas III worked with James as an assistant coach in Frank Vogel's regime in 2021-22 and also competed against both James and Bryant as a journeyman reserve point guard from 2005-17. He's able to offer a unique perspective on both Hall of Famers' stardom.
Lucas chatted with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on the latter's Scoop B Radio Podcast about James and Bryant.
"They’re different in a lot of ways because their approach is different, right?" Lucas reflected. "LeBron is a more vocal leader. He’s very talkative and very communicative; like he really communicates the actions telling people where they need to be and at what times, but also leading by example. Kobe leads as being the example. He’s like, This is how we should do it. I’m showing you because I’m doing it myself... So it’s like they [both] have different leadership styles and they all have that DOG in ‘em."
It's a fascinating insight. Certainly James functions as something of a coach on the floor, and it was incredibly visible during the 2023-24 season that often overrode now-ex-Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham when it came to plotting out ATO plays.
