Lakers Injury Report: Denver Starter Leaves Game With Ankle Ailment
Denver Nuggets starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope departed the first quarter of the defending champions' ongoing contest Monday night against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.
He appeared to turn his left ankle, and could not quite move off the court under his own power, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports. He departed the floor and made a beeline straight for Denver's locker room.
As has been the case for much of this series, the Nuggets have struggled in all of their first quarters against Los Angeles. The team has already coughed up the ball for five live-ball turnovers just in this ongoing opening frame. That said, following a 10-0 Denver run to close the quarter, the Nuggets have a 28-24 edge after the first period.
Allie LaForce of TNT reports that Caldwell-Pope has suffered an ankle strain officially, and is questionable to return. Backup combo guard Reggie Jackson, who would have gotten the nod for major minutes behind Caldwell-Pope, is still dealing with his own major ankle injury and, though he is playing for Monday's contest, is limited, per LaForce.
Losing one of their best two-way talents in Caldwell-Pope, Caldwell-Pope of course won his first of two titles (so far) with the Lakers in 2020 before being flipped to the Washington Wizards as part of the ill-fated Russell Westbrook trade. He later was shipped to Denver, with whom he won a title last year.
Caldwell-Pope currently has zero points on 0-of-3 shooting, plus one assist.
More Lakers: Jamal Murray's Status Revealed For LA-Denver Game 5