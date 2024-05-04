Lakers News: LeBron James Praises Former West All-Star Amid Uncertain Future With LA
As the Los Angeles Lakers enter into another drama-filled offseason, they have multiple questions to answer. The fate of star LeBron James is up in the air, even if most people do believe that he will ultimately return to Los Angeles next season.
James has mulled retirement, as well as looking at different options around the league, for some time now. But all indications are that he will finish his career with the Lakers. However, that doesn't mean that he won't put pressure on the front office to build a better roster.
He has wanted to get the Lakers a third star for some time now and could use this summer as another opportunity to do so Los Angeles has pushed back against this idea since the failed Russell Westbrook trade from a few years ago but the team will be armed with at least three first-round draft picks this offseason to use in a trade.
The team has been connected with many names already but there is one that not many are talking about. That would be Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz. Markkanen was an All-Star last season and James is a big fan of his. He recently praised Markkanen during an episode of his "Mind The Game” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick.
“[He’s] one of my favorites,” James told Redick, “[I] love him.”
Markkanen has risen his game over the past few seasons, earning more respect around the league. This past year, he averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Jazz, while shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the three-point line.
If the Lakers wanted to acquire Markkanen, they likely could. Utah would ask for a steep price but adding a versatile, deep-threat big man could benefit the Lakers.
Markkanen is on a one-year deal, which is scheduled to pay him $18 million this coming year. Los Angeles could add an All-Star level talent for a cheaper price, while still building a team with depth around them.
“I love that guy, he’s so good,” James concluded.
If James has his way, the Lakers will add another star to the mix. Only time will tell but keep an eye out on Markkanen for the Lakers.
