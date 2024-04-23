Multiple Lakers Blame Officiating For Denver's 20-Point Comeback Win
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a winnable game that turned into heartbreak in a matter of minutes. Little by little, you felt the Denver Nuggets surge back, and it all came hailing down with Jamal Murray's game-winning basket to give the Nuggets a 2-0 lead heading to Los Angeles.
Call it deja vu, call what you want, but something has got to change after losing to this team for the tenth time in a row.
It looked like that nine-game losing streak was going to come to an end. The Lakers are rolling, most of the stars are playing well, and it seems like LA is coming back home with the series tied. However, a few miscues on defense and offense, along with some questionable officiating, played a part in the Lakers losing their 20-point lead and losing the game. How much did the officiating and lack of Laker calls play in it? Well, Laker starters LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell believe it was everything, and they have a point if you boil it down.
After the game, these two players were vocal about the officiating and the lack of calls they received.
There were multiple times James drove to the basket and got fouled. Many of those opportunities should have been and-one opportunities. Yet, he either missed the shot or ended up with two points in the possession. While those are big no-calls, none can be compared to Russell's no-call in the third quarter. Russell drove to the basket against Michael Porter Jr. and got swiped across the face while attempting a lay-up. The referees called a foul, the Nuggets challenged, and it eventually was overturned. An apparent foul got overturned.
Russell took to Twitter to share his thoughts and had some of his own to share after the game.
While James and Russell have a point, losing a 20-point lead is inexcusable. Others on Twitter weren't giving the Lakers the benefit of the doubt.
One of two things is going to happen moving forward. The Lakers will fold like a lawn chair and get swept by the Nuggets, or this loss will fuel them to finally break the losing streak and take care of business on their home court.
The series isn't over, and it will be up to LA and their coaching staff to turn the tide after a heartbreaking loss.
