3-Team Trade Proposed For Lakers to Offload D'Angelo Russell
The Los Angeles Lakers have been searching for ways to upgrade the team all offseason. But so far, nothing has seriously materialized.
With the roster at full capacity and the salary cap just below the second apron, Los Angeles has to do something to ease up the pressure. One way is making a trade to both lessen roster space and bring the salary cap down a little.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report proposed a new trade idea that could help the Lakers offload Russell while giving them some depth back. It would be a three-team trade between the Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and Utah Jazz.
Los Angeles would receive guard Tre Mann and center Nick Richards from the Hornets. They would also get two trade exceptions in a $13.8 million one from Russell and a $3 million one from center Christian Wood.
The team would be sending out Russell, Wood, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, forward Cam Reddish, and a 2031 protected first-rounder. The pieces each would go to the two different teams to help facilitate the trade.
"Fixing the 2024-25 Lakers in one trade is improbable. The Lakers lose shooting with Russell, but he struggled to bring that consistently in the postseason. Instead, the team adds depth at the point, size in Richards and the financial/roster flexibility to bring in an additional player (be it at the minimum or up to $13.7 million via the Russell trade exception). The cost to improve during the LeBron James/Anthony Davis window is a distant first-rounder with light protection."
While moving Russell has long been the hope of the Lakers since he decided to opt into his player option, this trade may not be worth losing his production. Russell was the best shooter on the Lakers last season and his ability to run the offense would be missed.
Mann and Richards are decent players to get back but Los Angeles may want to hold out to see if they can get something a little better. Richards could help with the frontcourt depth while Mann would give them a younger replacement at the guard position.
As Pincus mentions, no one trade will fix the Lakers and it may come down to them having to make a trade of Russell to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.
This move wouldn't be the worst one that the Lakers could make but maybe general manager Rob Pelinka could try to negotiate a pick swap rather than Los Angeles sending a first-round pick, albeit protected.
