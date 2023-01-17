LA secures first victory in last four tries.

The Houston Rockets brought a 10-game losing streak into tonight's Crypto.com Arena matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, themselves on a three-game losing streak. Try their darnedest, someone would have to win this evening.

It turned out to be your Lakers by a hair, 140-132.

Q1:

LA got off to a hot shooting start both around the rack and beyond the arc. 37-35 Lakers.

Pushing the pace

Q2:

The Lakers kicked off the second quarter on a 10-0 run, thanks in large part to some hustle play from reserve center/power forward Wenyen Gabriel, who scored 11 points during his first 11 minutes of play.

Midway through the quarter, the Rockets started to catch up, going on a 9-0 run of their own to close the gap at the time to 54-51.

LeBron James, looking anything but 38, helped LA get some separation late in the half with a series of age-defying drives. LA closed the second quarter on a 9-1 tear.

Alperen Sengun, en route to a career scoring night, was giving Gabriel and starter Thomas Bryant fits, so Darvin Ham opted to assign James to cover him instead.

Los Angeles headed into the break leading by a dozen, 73-61. That tally represents ties LA's season-high for a first half.

Q3:

For much of the third quarter, Sengun was pretty much the only reason the Rockets were even mildly still in the game... until the rest of the Rockets got in on the fun, helping Houston close the gap on a 15-5 run during LA's non-LeBron minutes at the end of the quarter. The Lakers suddenly were leading just 102-98 heading into the final frame, after being down by as many as X in the third period.

Los Angeles initially strived to separate itself from the Rockets early in the fourth quarter, but the Rockets would not go quietly, smelling blood. Neither team played much defense.

Unnecessarily lengthy ref reviews extended the game and kept things close late. But eventual, the Lakers did prevail.

Schroder committed a risky foul on a breakaway Alpern Sengun dunk. League officials ruled that the dunk happened after the foul, allowed Sengun to take two free throws. But he missed them both! Houston had no choice but foul James with 6.6 seconds remaining.

In the seven games he's played since turning 38, James is averaging a whopping 37 points per!

