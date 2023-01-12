Robert "Big Shot Bob" Horry, a seven-time NBA champion in his day who played a big role off the bench for your Los Angeles Lakers during their title stretches from 2000-2002, recently weighed in on the state of the 2022-23 iteration of the Purple and Gold.

He discussed the way All-Star LeBron James, along with Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook and key backup Thomas Bryant, seem poised to help LA perform better in its final 41 games, per Itiel Estudillo of Sportskeeda,

"You think about LeBron, 20 years, another player of the week," Robert Horry said. "For him to get healthy is gonna make the Lakers a dangerous team. When they got him in the game it makes it easy for other players.

"If Westbrook goes out and he's in attack mode, Schroder's on attack mode, and our guy Thomas Bryant … He's a double-double machine and we don't talk about it. This team they have those moments when they piecing things together, they're figuring each other out.

"I think these 41 games they have left, they have to win 30," Horry said. "Take care of home court, sneak a couple of wins here and there and then they'd be fine. Because that's gonna be the major key, take care of your business at home because they haven't been great at home. Now they need to be extraordinary."

That is an insane suggested run. His proposed rate is equivalent to (obviously) 60 victories in a full season. That's an elite-level output that even the top team in the West, the 28-13 Memphis Grizzlies, is winning at (their win percentage translates to a 56-win season). Is Horry must expecting LA to make some additional roster moves?