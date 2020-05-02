AllLakers
A New Variety Of Pink Roses Was Named After Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna

Jill Painter Lopez

A new variety of pink roses was named after Gianna Bryant and her mother Vanessa was the first person to receive the flowers on what would’ve been her daughter’s 14th birthday on Friday. 

The rose, which comes from the Netherlands, is named "Gigi."  

Los Angeles-based florist Jeff Leatham and a flower supplier from the Netherlands, Meijer Roses, teamed up to help name the rose and ensure the Bryant family was the first to receive it. 

Vanessa posted a picture of the beautiful pink flowers on her Instagram story, along with the note from Leatham. 

“One of my best suppliers of roses that I have worked with for 20 years who are known worldwide for their beautiful high-quality roses, have been working on a new beautiful pink rose for the last two years,” Leatham wrote.

“They asked me about naming the new rose and after speaking with them we have decided to name the new beautiful pink rose - GIGI - in memory of your beautiful Gigi. It is my honor to share the first ever Gigi rose from Meijer Roses in the Netherlands with you and your family.”

Leatham also posted a picture of the roses on Instagram and included the hashtags: #playgigisway and #mambacita. 

To honor Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with her father Kobe Bryant and seven other people, Vanessa asked that people do something special on her birthday. 

“To commemorate Gigi’s birthday (Friday), please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram. 

Along with the note, Vanessa posted a photo of herself wearing a red bracelet with a heart in between the words "Gigi Bryant" and "Mambacita." The bracelets will be available for purchase in the near future and the proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. 

