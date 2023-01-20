The estate of late Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame shooting guard Kobe Bryant is set to have a heck of a 2023.

Bryant's footwear legacy is already secure, but both the shoe brands he was affiliated with in life, Adidas and Nike, are reportedly prepping a bevy of new sneakers and/or reissues to be unleashed upon the buying public this year.

To that end, Jack Lynch of Hype Beast reports on Adidas's just-unspooled fresh take on an old classic.

Kobe's "Crazy 1" sneaker, his first signature shoe issued during his rookie season, has been newly reimagined in a bold, Lakers-themed colorway. The sneaker is being issued with a new body in "Regal Purple," in a tone much like that of the Lakers' away game jerseys (well, what used to be exclusive to away games, though now LA often wears majority-purple threads both at home and on the road). The shoe comes equipped with purple laces, appropriately enough.

Lynch reports that the high-top shoes boast an absorptive injection-molded EVA foam midsole, plus a herringbone-patterned rubber outsole designed to optimize lateral movement on the hardwood.

The shoes retail for $140, and are available for purchase now both in physical stores and online at the company's official website.