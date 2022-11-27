Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses Yet Another Big Night

LeBron James dropped 21 points in his return from injury against the San Antonio Spurs, but the story once again was Anthony Davis. Another day, another dominant performance by Anthony Marshon Davis. Last night, the Lakers captured their sixth win of the season over the Spurs with a 105-94 victory.

Davis posted a solid 25 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal while being a +16 for your Los Angeles Lakers.

This is the new normal for Anthony Davis. He is playing like the dominant player LA traded for back in the summer of 2019.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell spoke with the All-Star center/power forward and asked him what he needs to do to keep dominating with James back in the lineup.

"We've been teammates for a while now, it's just feel. We had a slow first half, I just come out and be aggressive, offensive rebounds. You know pick and roll, we talked about the pick and roll, they weren't letting me play in the post tonight so it's going to be a lot of pick and roll action in the middle. We just tried to figure out reads where I can get the ball on the move, and I was able to convert those into buckets or plays for our teammates."

When Davis doesn't do well or isn't being quite aggressive, people tend to blame him, but his teammates also have some to do with that.

It's vital for AD to assert himself, but it's just as crucial for his teammates to feed him the ball to make it easier for him to do that.

Davis has been playing his best basketball since his first year as a Laker, and it's been wonderful to see.

According to Vegas Insider, AD has now entered the top 15 in MVP voting. If the Lakers can get their record above .500 and Davis continues his phenomenal play, he will be right in the conversation.

The Brow is listed as questionable for tonight's rematch against the Spurs with a left calf contusion, per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.