Lakers News: Anthony Davis' Future Part of Consideration in Darvin Ham Firing?
The fate of 31-year-old Los Angeles Lakers All-Star center Anthony Davis apparently played an outsized factor in L.A. owner Jeanie Buss and L.A. team president/general manager Rob Pelinka's decision to move on from now-former head coach Darvin Ham after just two seasons.
During an appearance on Roku's "The Rich Eisen Show," Sam Amick of The Athletic indicated that he was convinced Davis was a big part of the club's thinking.
“When they chose to fire Darvin Ham, I was told that one of the many, many considerations was that it was pretty evident that A.D. was not on board anymore with Darvin and they know, like everybody else, that A.D. has a history of having asked for trades in the past,” Amick told Eisen. “That’s how he got to the Lakers from New Orleans. Last thing they wanted was for A.D. to be frustrated with the situation and maybe have those types of thoughts cross his mind.”
Davis had one of his best seasons in years. Playing a career-most 76 regular season contests, The Brow averaged 24.7 points on 55.6% shooting from the floor, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 dimes, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals per bout. He finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, while finally fully surpassing 39-year-old All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James as the best player on the roster. Los Angeles went 47-35, and was eliminated in five quick games by the Denver Nuggets.
Now, the team is looking to hire what will be Davis' third head coach during what will be his sixth season with the Purple and Gold. As a reminder, the first one, now-ex-Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel, instantly led Los Angeles to a championship. He lasted three seasons.
