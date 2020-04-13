AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Anthony Davis Gives Gift To Local Artist On ‘Thanks A Million’

Jill Painter Lopez

Anthony Davis gave $100,000 to a local artist who inspired him in an episode of “Thanks a Million” that aired on Monday on the Quibi app. 

Davis, who was traded to the Lakers during the offseason, was one of 10 celebrities who gave a gift to someone who was meaningful in their lives.

Davis said within 24 hours of his trade, Los Angeles-based mural artist Gustavo Zermeño painted a mural of him wearing a Lakers uniform, which deeply touched him. 

“He’s a struggling artist who does a great job on a lot of murals around Los Angeles,” Davis said on the show. “He’s important to me because when I first got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, he actually painted this mural of me. I got traded in the middle of the day and the next day there was a mural up.

“Everyone kept tagging me in it on social media. It was definitely inspiring to me because obviously coming from New Orleans to L.A. is a big difference as far as the city. To see that the fans are already behind me before I even played a single game made me comfortable and Gustavo made that all happen.”

Davis surprised Zermeño in person as he was working on another mural and told him it was “dope.” 

Gustavo was shocked. 

Davis told Zermeño how much his mural meant to him because coming to a new city is a nerve-racking experience for many NBA players. 

“When players get traded, it’s tough to feel at home,” Davis said. “That first day you see the mural of myself in a Lakers uniform, ever since this mural right here, I felt like, 'Welcome home.’ “

Zermeño was incredibly appreciative of Davis' gesture. 

“I don’t want to get paint on you otherwise I’d give you a big (bleep) hug,” Zermeño said.

Davis stood up and hugged him. Then Davis told him he needed to give half of that money to someone who inspired him. 

Zermeño went on to give $50,000 to the manager of the Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co. in Venice, Sergio Perez, whom had given him his first wall to paint a mural on. Zermeño also thanked Perez for giving him food when he was in high school and didn’t have much money. 

Perez then gifted the founder and president of Venice Pride, Grant Turck, $25,000. Turck said he would donate the money back to Venice Pride. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking Post On Four-Year Anniversary Of Kobe’s Final Game

Vanessa Bryant wrote about her pain following her husband's death on Jan. 26.

Jill Painter Lopez

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Jokes He Named Boat 'Free Throw' So He Won't Sink It

Shareef O'Neal had some fun at his father's expense.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's Last Game Was Four Years Ago To This Date, NBA TV Will Re-Air It Tonight

Bryant scored 60 points in his final game against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, exactly four years ago to this date.

Melissa Rohlin

Watch Artist Make Incredible Kobe Bryant Sculpture

Check out an artist making a sculpture of Kobe Bryant.

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal Offered Former Laker Teammate Money 'To Get Into It' With Kobe Bryant

Isaiah Rider said on 'All The Smoke' podcast that Shaquille O'Neal offered him $10,000 to provoke Kobe Bryant.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Easter Activity With Her Daughters

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant helped her two youngest girls with opening an egg filled with chocolate.

Jill Painter Lopez

JaVale McGee Asks Steph Curry Whom He Wants To Score 60 Points Against

Curry wasn't very discriminating in his response.

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma Shows Off New Puppy During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The Lakers forward is showing off his husky, Snoh, and personality on TikTok to help pass time during the NBA hiatus.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Would've Been 'So Proud' Of His Book's Success

Kobe Bryant's latest book is expected to debut atop New York Times best-seller list.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Dances With Family To Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

James does another fun TikTok dance with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin