Anthony Davis Gives Gift To Local Artist On ‘Thanks A Million’

Anthony Davis gave $100,000 to a local artist who inspired him in an episode of “Thanks a Million” that aired on Monday on the Quibi app.

Davis, who was traded to the Lakers during the offseason, was one of 10 celebrities who gave a gift to someone who was meaningful in their lives.

Davis said within 24 hours of his trade, Los Angeles-based mural artist Gustavo Zermeño painted a mural of him wearing a Lakers uniform, which deeply touched him.

“He’s a struggling artist who does a great job on a lot of murals around Los Angeles,” Davis said on the show. “He’s important to me because when I first got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, he actually painted this mural of me. I got traded in the middle of the day and the next day there was a mural up.

“Everyone kept tagging me in it on social media. It was definitely inspiring to me because obviously coming from New Orleans to L.A. is a big difference as far as the city. To see that the fans are already behind me before I even played a single game made me comfortable and Gustavo made that all happen.”

Davis surprised Zermeño in person as he was working on another mural and told him it was “dope.”

Gustavo was shocked.

Davis told Zermeño how much his mural meant to him because coming to a new city is a nerve-racking experience for many NBA players.

“When players get traded, it’s tough to feel at home,” Davis said. “That first day you see the mural of myself in a Lakers uniform, ever since this mural right here, I felt like, 'Welcome home.’ “

Zermeño was incredibly appreciative of Davis' gesture.

“I don’t want to get paint on you otherwise I’d give you a big (bleep) hug,” Zermeño said.

Davis stood up and hugged him. Then Davis told him he needed to give half of that money to someone who inspired him.

Zermeño went on to give $50,000 to the manager of the Great Western Steak & Hoagie Co. in Venice, Sergio Perez, whom had given him his first wall to paint a mural on. Zermeño also thanked Perez for giving him food when he was in high school and didn’t have much money.

Perez then gifted the founder and president of Venice Pride, Grant Turck, $25,000. Turck said he would donate the money back to Venice Pride.