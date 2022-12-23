Lakers News: Anthony Davis Injury May Be Even Worse Than Expected

Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis continues to be examined one week after first injuring his right foot during a midair collision with Denver Nuggets MVP center Nikola Jokic. The Lakers are doing their due diligence, which is encouraging, but the fact that they have been relatively in terms of updates is anything but.

Naturally, given that it's 2022, experts have taken to Twitter to weigh in.

Physical therapist Dr. Evan Jeffries voiced his concern that Davis may be suffering from a Lisfranc injury, defined as broken bones in the midfoot region.

He elaborated after another physical therapist who is active when it comes to discussing NBA injuries, Dr. Rajpal Brar, inquired as to the hypothetical extent of this hypothetical diagnosis:

Davis missed over half the 2021-22 season due to a variety of maladies, including another major foot injury.

This year when healthy he has been excellent, averaging 27.4 points on 59.4% shooting from the floor, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals a night during his 25 healthy games, in 33.4 minutes per.

Darvin Ham opted to almost exclusively play AD at center, betting on his athleticism and motor to give him an edge over most NBA big men. It did work for a time, but it also could have led to this injury. Maybe playing Davis at the four spot again could lighten his burden banging against the league's biggest bodies.