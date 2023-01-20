Oft-injured Los Angeles Lakers All-Star big man Anthony Davis could return from his current ailment, a right foot stress injury he incurred on December 16th in an LA win against the much-better Denver Nuggets, sooner than his recently-projected timeline of early February!

“Anthony Davis is, as we speak right now, potentially a week away from returning," Dave McMenamin told Ohm Youngmisuk on the latest edition of their LA hoops series "That's OD." "He's going to continue the ramp-up process, go through a couple full-fledged practices, full-court. It'll be all about how his body responds the next day. If he has everything continue to go the right way, he will be back playing for the Lakers next week at Crypto.com Arena, and will be with them for that entire road trip."

The Lakers have a five-game road trip scheduled to kick off next Saturday, January 28th, when they will face Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics. Los Angeles will then continue on the East Coast for a bit, with scheduled games against the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, before heading to the South for a battle with one of the best in the West, the New Orleans Pelicans.

Should Davis return for, say, LA's last home game pre-road trip (the team will travel to the Pacific Northwest this coming weekend for a one-off game against the Portland Trail Blazers), that would be a January 25th matchup against the lowly San Antonio Spurs.