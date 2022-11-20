Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance

Your Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight win and fourth overall against the Detroit Pistons last night, 128-121, at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis led the charge with a season-high 38 points. It was L.A.'s third straight game without forward LeBron James, who has been sidelined with an adductor injury.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell caught up with Davis after the game and asked him about his increased aggressiveness these past few games; Davis had this to say.

"I'm just trying to dominate the paint, control the inside. Guys are finding me, I'm getting to my spots, trying to control the offensive rebounds get those extra possessions, a lot of pace, a lot of energy on both ends of the floor. Just trying to do everything I can to help the team win."

And Davis most certainly did that. Besides the season-high in points, AD led all players in rebounds with 16, two assists, and four blocks while shooting 62% from the field. Those stats show his dominance, and he shot a total of 21 free throws, going 18-for-21 in 34 minutes. Most importantly, he only had one three-point attempt.

That's the AD we all know and love. The Lakers are only as good as their star players, and Davis set the tone last night something he must do so every time he is on the court. Aggressive AD is the best version of himself that shows not only on the stat sheet but also among the team.

The Brow also mentioned that the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night inspired him to be dominant, so if that's what it takes, then the Packers must continue to lose (which doesn't seem like it's been that tough a task for them this year).

All jokes aside, it's great to see AD again perform like the All-NBA player we traded for.

We go as he goes, continue the great work, 3.