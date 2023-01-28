Los Angeles Lakers All-Star center Anthony Davis looked like he hadn't missed a beat in leading LA to a 113-104 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, his first game back with the club since being sidelined on December 16th with a right foot stress injury.

In just 26:11 off the Lakers bench, Davis poured in 21 point while shooting 7-of-16 from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe. He also notched 12 boards, four blocks a steal and a dime.

"I'm feeling great," Davis said. "Felt good out on the floor, foot feels fine. Good to be out there with the guys battling. It was good because it was a close game, we really had to battle until the last maybe four or five minutes. Overall I'm happy to be back on the court with these guys battling. [It's been] a long 5 1/2 weeks. Feels good to come back, get a win and ultimately just be back on the floor with these guys." "The team, the guys, just being there in the locker room with these guys, being on the road, [these] guys coming on off days and watching me play pickup, knowing they got my back, it was a long five weeks, but it was also a quick five weeks when you got a supporting class like this... We're a very tight knit group."

Davis is currently considered probable to suit up for LA when the team opens up a five-game road trip jaunt against the mighty Boston Celtics tomorrow.