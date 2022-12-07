The good vibes just ground to a screeching halt.

Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis, who has emerged as a fringe MVP candidate thanks to his terrific winning play of late, departed the Lakers' still-in-progress game against the Cleveland Cavaliers near the end of the first quarter.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Davis has now been ruled out for the remainder of the contest with flu-like symptoms. Does that mean it's COVID-19, the rough flu that's been going around, RSV or something else?

Davis's amazing scoring tear will now come to an end, as he exited the game having recorded just one point (on 1-of-3 free throw shooting), three rebounds and one assist in 8:07.

When AD headed straight to the locker room, it's understandable that Lakers fans may have feared the worst. The fact that it could be a serious sickness isn't great, but given that the oft-injured Davis played just 60 combined games across the Lakers' last two regular seasons, the glass half full reading one can give this is that it is somewhat reassuring he didn't suffer a major injury.

When Davis left for the visitors' locker room, L.A. was behind Cleveland 19-13. Now, the Lakers are trailing the Cavaliers by eight points, 57-49, at the half. Backup center Thomas Bryant seems likely to get the second-half start. In 12:04 thus far, Bryant has already accrued 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, plus four rebounds.

On the Cleveland side, All-Star starting Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been feasting mightily in the absence of Davis down low. Allen has 22 point on 10-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, two steals and a dime. L.A. will need to rely more on LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Lonnie Walker to generate its offense in the second half.

Should Davis miss some time with this illness, it could really impede what had to this point been an undefeated road trip run to this point.