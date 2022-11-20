Skip to main content

Lakers: Austin Reaves Kiddingly Mocks LeBron James's Tequila

Anthony Davis takes umbrage.

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves enjoyed yet another solid outing Friday in what's been an encouraging sophomore season.

With LeBron James absent, Reaves remained a starter for the second straight contest, and helped power L.A. to another win (to be fair, Anthony Davis carried the blunt of the workload in both victories). L.A. beat the visiting Detroit Pistons 128-121.

Reaves registered a team-high +14 plus-minus, while scoring 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting (including 2-of-4 from long range), dishing out six assists, pulling down four rebounds, and swatting one block.

While scrambling to recover a loose ball with Pistons guard Alec Burks early in the game's fourth quarter, Reaves was inadvertently shoved by Burks into a group of fans sitting courtside. The impact caused some drinks to be spilled. You can check out the moment for yourself right here:

Following the incident, Reaves chatted with his injured All-Star Lakers teammate LeBron James, sitting in street clothes on the sidelines a bit removed from the courtside fans.

In footage captured by Michael Corvo of Clutch Points, Reaves and Davis can be seen addressing reporters about the moment, while seated together on the postgame podium thanks to their stellar turns in the win.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reaves managed to sneak in a (good-hearted) dig at The Chosen One's new tequila brand, Lobos 1707 Tequila Reposado.

“I asked 'Bron if that was his Lobos over there. It smelled horrible,” the 6'5" swingman out of the University of Oklahoma joked. 

“I’m an investor, bro,” Davis immediately retorted, at least half-seriously. 

"That don’t mean it don’t taste good,” Reaves quickly responded.

"That a boy," Davis chuckled. To be fair, that was a nice save executed by Reaves.

Reaves, a restricted free agent this summer, could soon be set to earn enough cash to be an investor himself. 

Through 14 games this season, Reaves is averaging 9.0 points on .494/.374/.892 shooting splits, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons

lonnie walker 11-22
News

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Focusing On His Game, Not Trade Possibilities

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis spurs 2021
News

Lakers News: Latest On LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson And More

By Alex Kirschenbaum
bradley beal kcp 2021
News

Lakers Rumors: Is Rob Pelinka Waiting For A Bradley Beal Deal?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
shaquille o'neal
News

Lakers News: Trailer For Fresh Shaquille O'Neal Documentary Drops

By Chloe Clark
russell westbrook 11-18-22
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Talks Insane Outlet Inbounds Pass To Lonnie Walker IV

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lonnie walker iv 11-22
News

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Brimming With Confidence After Continued Success

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis 11-18-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Rediscovers Interior Dominance

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19376103
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues

By Chloe Clark