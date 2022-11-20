Lakers: Austin Reaves Kiddingly Mocks LeBron James's Tequila

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves enjoyed yet another solid outing Friday in what's been an encouraging sophomore season.

With LeBron James absent, Reaves remained a starter for the second straight contest, and helped power L.A. to another win (to be fair, Anthony Davis carried the blunt of the workload in both victories). L.A. beat the visiting Detroit Pistons 128-121.

Reaves registered a team-high +14 plus-minus, while scoring 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting (including 2-of-4 from long range), dishing out six assists, pulling down four rebounds, and swatting one block.

While scrambling to recover a loose ball with Pistons guard Alec Burks early in the game's fourth quarter, Reaves was inadvertently shoved by Burks into a group of fans sitting courtside. The impact caused some drinks to be spilled. You can check out the moment for yourself right here:

Following the incident, Reaves chatted with his injured All-Star Lakers teammate LeBron James, sitting in street clothes on the sidelines a bit removed from the courtside fans.

In footage captured by Michael Corvo of Clutch Points, Reaves and Davis can be seen addressing reporters about the moment, while seated together on the postgame podium thanks to their stellar turns in the win.

Reaves managed to sneak in a (good-hearted) dig at The Chosen One's new tequila brand, Lobos 1707 Tequila Reposado.

“I asked 'Bron if that was his Lobos over there. It smelled horrible,” the 6'5" swingman out of the University of Oklahoma joked.

“I’m an investor, bro,” Davis immediately retorted, at least half-seriously.

"That don’t mean it don’t taste good,” Reaves quickly responded.

"That a boy," Davis chuckled. To be fair, that was a nice save executed by Reaves.

Reaves, a restricted free agent this summer, could soon be set to earn enough cash to be an investor himself.

Through 14 games this season, Reaves is averaging 9.0 points on .494/.374/.892 shooting splits, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.