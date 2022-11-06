Skip to main content

Lakers News: Betting On Cavs-Lakers

Odds ahead of today's matinee.

Your 2-6 Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to do what rival clubs have failed to achieve for the past seven games: beat the 7-1 Cleveland Cavaliers. At least they'll be playing at home?

The club is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, thanks to the strong play of new arrival Donovan Mitchell, 2022 All-Star point guard Darius Garland, and the stellar defense of its massive starting frontcourt, featuring power forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen.

Los Angeles may have caught a bit of a break, however, as it appears that one or both of Cleveland's All-Star starting guards could be sidelined tomorrow with an injury. Unfortunately, All-Star L.A. starting center/power forward Anthony Davis may be riding pine, too, as he continues to struggle with a sore lower back.

L.A. still seems to be facing an uphill battle against what could be a fringe Finals contender. So let's make things interesting with some props and spreads.

The Game Spread Is... Optimistic

As of this writing, the Cavaliers are listed as -3 favorites. Given that the Cavs have been outscoring opponents by an average of 14.3 points during their ongoing seven-game win streak, and that the Lakers are, well, not amazing at connecting from distance (currently they have the lowest three-point percentage in the league), it's quite possible that this game could get out of hand in a hurry. Bet on the Cavs to win by a wider margin.

The Combined Score Is... Pessimistic

Betting lines are set around a projected over/under for a combined Cleveland and Los Angeles score of 220.5. The high-flying Cavaliers are averaging 116.5 points (which ranks seventh in the league), while even your lowly Lakers are averaging 108.5 points a night.

