Lakers News: Betting On Cavs-Lakers

Your 2-6 Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to do what rival clubs have failed to achieve for the past seven games: beat the 7-1 Cleveland Cavaliers. At least they'll be playing at home?

The club is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, thanks to the strong play of new arrival Donovan Mitchell, 2022 All-Star point guard Darius Garland, and the stellar defense of its massive starting frontcourt, featuring power forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen.

Los Angeles may have caught a bit of a break, however, as it appears that one or both of Cleveland's All-Star starting guards could be sidelined tomorrow with an injury. Unfortunately, All-Star L.A. starting center/power forward Anthony Davis may be riding pine, too, as he continues to struggle with a sore lower back.

L.A. still seems to be facing an uphill battle against what could be a fringe Finals contender. So let's make things interesting with some props and spreads.

All these numbers are via the Action Network.

The Game Spread Is... Optimistic

As of this writing, the Cavaliers are listed as -3 favorites. Given that the Cavs have been outscoring opponents by an average of 14.3 points during their ongoing seven-game win streak, and that the Lakers are, well, not amazing at connecting from distance (currently they have the lowest three-point percentage in the league), it's quite possible that this game could get out of hand in a hurry. Bet on the Cavs to win by a wider margin.

The Combined Score Is... Pessimistic

Betting lines are set around a projected over/under for a combined Cleveland and Los Angeles score of 220.5. The high-flying Cavaliers are averaging 116.5 points (which ranks seventh in the league), while even your lowly Lakers are averaging 108.5 points a night.