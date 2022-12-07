Lakers News: Betting On A Probable Lakers Loss In Toronto

Ready yourself for a possible huge night from reserve guard Russell Westbrook, as the shorthanded 10-13 Los Angeles Lakers will need all the scoring help they can get against the 12-12 Toronto Raptors.

There's still fun to be had for Lakers fans, at least in the (gambling) margins -- in applicable states, that is.

Whether or not Westbrook starts is immaterial, he will still play starter's minutes and have the ball in his hands more than any other Laker tonight. Expect him to feast, even against a tough and switchy Toronto Raptors team, where basically every player not named Fred VanVleet is 6'8".

All lines are via The Action Network's reliable compilations.

The Game Spread

The Raptors have been installed as heavy favorites tonight, hosting a Los Angeles team that will be down three starters (All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, plus Patrick Beverley, who is a starter by reputation only at this point) and one key reserve (power forward Wenyen Gabriel). Toronto is listed as a 12.5 point favorite. Take the over.

Russell Westbrook's Total Points

Brodie's listed over/under for total points scored tonight is 17.5, just a hair above his 14.6 points per game average for the season. With no Davis or James, Westbrook should handily cruise past the 20-point mark. If he's not going to score (and pass), then who will? Lonnie Walker IV operates better off the catch, and though Austin Reaves can handle, he's never been a consistent volume scorer. Dennis Schroder enjoyed a solid night yesterday, but has been pretty erratic thus far. Take the over.

Russell Westbrook's Total Combined Assists + Rebounds

The former Mr. Triple-Double's anticipated total combined dimes and boards is listed at 15.5, which would number a bit above the sum of his season averages (12.7). Again, though, with the rock in his hands most of the night, he seems more than capable of surpassing the current spread. Take the over.