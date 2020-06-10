Brian Shaw To Coach New G-League Team Featuring Elite Youth Prospects

Brian Shaw will coach a new G-League team with elite youth prospects, it was announced Tuesday.

Shaw won three-straight championships with the Lakers as a player alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal from 2000-2002, and another pair of championships as part of the team's coaching staff in 2009 and 2010.

Shaw, 54, will be coaching elite players out of high school who are hoping to develop their skills and eventually play in the NBA, offering an alternative to going to college or playing overseas. His team will include recent G-League signees Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Kai Sotto.

Shaw, a 14-season NBA veteran who retired in 2003, began his coaching career as a Lakers assistant from 2004-11. He was also an assistant for the Indiana Pacers from 2011-2012 before becoming the head coach of the Denver Nuggets from 2013-2015. He returned to the Lakers as an assistant coach from 2016-2019.

“I’m excited to serve as head coach of the new NBA G League team,” Shaw said in a news release. “This is a new and different challenge in my career, and I’m ready to get to work mentoring, coaching and developing the next generation of NBA stars.”

NBA G-League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim added that Shaw, who has over 30 years experience as both a player and a coach, will be an invaluable asset for the league's elite youth.

“We look forward to watching these terrific young players develop their skills and grow as professionals under Brian's leadership,” Abdur-Rahim said.