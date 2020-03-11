LeBron James Comments on Bronny Reaching State Final

LeBron James' son Bronny and his Sierra Canyon High School basketball team will play for a state title Saturday, which took a bit of the sting away from the Lakers' 104-102 loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” James said. “You know, the loss stings for sure, but the way they were down ten [points] with two minutes to go and Ziaire to hit a game winner at the buzzer sending them to the state championship, that’s what basketball is all about. So I’m proud of my son and his ball club, the Trailblazers. I’m excited. I need to see, I don’t know when the game is. Hopefully I don’t have a game so I can be there in attendance.”

The Lakers lost to the Nets at the same time Bronny's team won its playoff game at Cal State Northridge. Ziaire Williams hit a last-second shot, which has gone viral on social media, to lift Sierra Canyon over Etiwanda, 63-61.

It was a come-from-behind win for Sierra Canyon, which was down 11 points with less than three minutes left.

Sierra Canyon will play in its third-straight CIF State Open Division Championship in Northern California.

James, Dwyane Wade (whose son Zaire is also on the team) and other celebrities have been courtside fixtures this season at games at Sierra Canyon, just north of Los Angeles.

The Trailblazers will play the winner of Sacramento Sheldon-Oakland Bishop O’Dowd on Saturday night.

The Lakers play Houston on Thursday and don’t play again until Sunday, so it’s possible James could attend the game in Sacramento.