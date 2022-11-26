Lakers News: Can A Dominant Anthony Davis Improve L.A.'s Long-Term Fortunes?

Los Angeles Lakers star center Anthony Davis has had quite the run of late.

Over his past five games (during which L.A. has gone 4-1), Davis is averaging 33.5 points on 64.4% shooting from the field, 17.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.4 assists, and two steals a night, while generally serving as a two-way behemoth.

Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register wonders if AD's improved recent play could compel the Lakers front office to make a trade that could upgrade the team?

Goon notes that Davis has generally been more of a supplemental player to 37-year-old LeBron James since arriving in L.A. for the team's title-bound 2019-20 season. James, Goon adds, has recently conceded that his output this year has been somewhat underwhelming.

The Lakers' five games with James sidelined have given fans a look at an L.A. team that runs its offense through Davis over James. Goon writes that the lineup that makes the most sense around Davis includes wings with a jumper: Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., and Austin Reaves. Now basically a full-time center, Davis has adjusted his shot profile to prioritize points in the paint and de-emphasize triples.

“Every time I see him and engage with him in conversation, ‘Coach, man, I feel good. I feel good. I feel good,’” head coach Darvin Ham said. “And I’m like, ‘Great. I’m going to keep feeding you.’”

To really help Davis thrive, Goon argues that L.A. will need to add more high-quality three-point shooting via trade. The expiring $47.1 million contract of reserve point guard Russell Westbrook and the Lakers' two available first-round draft picks, for 2027 and 2029, seem like the club's most tradable pieces. Los Angeles has been hesitant to move off both draft picks, but would flipping just one bring back enough of a return to help L.A. vault back to contender status?