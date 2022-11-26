Skip to main content

Lakers News: Can A Dominant Anthony Davis Improve L.A.'s Long-Term Fortunes?

And should L.A. move key assets to upgrade the team this year?

Los Angeles Lakers star center Anthony Davis has had quite the run of late. 

Over his past five games (during which L.A. has gone 4-1), Davis is averaging 33.5 points on 64.4% shooting from the field, 17.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.4 assists, and two steals a night, while generally serving as a two-way behemoth.

Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register wonders if AD's improved recent play could compel the Lakers front office to make a trade that could upgrade the team?

Goon notes that Davis has generally been more of a supplemental player to 37-year-old LeBron James since arriving in L.A. for the team's title-bound 2019-20 season. James, Goon adds, has recently conceded that his output this year has been somewhat underwhelming.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Lakers' five games with James sidelined have given fans a look at an L.A. team that runs its offense through Davis over James. Goon writes that the lineup that makes the most sense around Davis includes wings with a jumper: Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., and Austin Reaves. Now basically a full-time center, Davis has adjusted his shot profile to prioritize points in the paint and de-emphasize triples.

“Every time I see him and engage with him in conversation, ‘Coach, man, I feel good. I feel good. I feel good,’” head coach Darvin Ham said. “And I’m like, ‘Great. I’m going to keep feeding you.’” 

To really help Davis thrive, Goon argues that L.A. will need to add more high-quality three-point shooting via trade. The expiring $47.1 million contract of reserve point guard Russell Westbrook and the Lakers' two available first-round draft picks, for 2027 and 2029, seem like the club's most tradable pieces. Los Angeles has been hesitant to move off both draft picks, but would flipping just one bring back enough of a return to help L.A. vault back to contender status?

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

lebron james jeremy sochan
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Sheds Light On Availability For Second Night Of Spurs Back-To-Back

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Dwight Howard
News

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Criticizes Shaquille O'Neal's Criticism

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis zach collins 11-25-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james jakob poeltl
News

Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis devin vassell jakob poeltl
News

Lakers News: Props And Odds Ahead Of Spurs-Lakers Part II

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james donte divincenzo james wiseman
News

Lakers News: Kevin Durant Excited For LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Longtime Scoring Record

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis 11-18-22
News

Lakers News: Despite Recent Play, Anthony Davis Continues To Disappoint Charles Barkley

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers Rumors: Potential New Timeline For Rob Pelinka To Make Trade Decision

By Alex Kirschenbaum